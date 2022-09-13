Lexus India Announces an Esteemed Panel of Judges for the Lexus Design Award India 2023

Kolkata 13 September 2022: Lexus India has announced its esteemed panel of judges for Lexus India Design Awards India 2023. With the announcement of “Call for Entries” from 28th July to 28th Sept’22, earlier this year, the platform curated is a space for designers around the country to showcase their talent and creativity through varied novel ideas and solutions that contribute to a better tomorrow. The proposals put forward by the entries will be evaluated on 4 key design principles of Anticipate, Innovate, Captivate & Happiness for All.

Now in its sixth year, the prestigious Lexus Design Awards India has been growing rapidly as it recognizes exceptional talent among design professionals and individuals whose designs are poised to help craft a better tomorrow. The annual event engages with both established and upcoming creative talent across the country, aspiring to win the coveted LDAI trophy for their state-of-the-art designs.

The eminent panel of judges this year comprises of:

Shrikant Nivasarkar – the principal architect of India based design and architecture consultancy firm Nivasarkar Consultants. Fellow member of The Association of Designers of India and a member of the India Design Council, Shrikant has been on the jury chair for the Indian Design Mark and the IF Award, Germany in the year 2017. Further he was specially invited to showcase his furniture. in Helsinki in the year 2009 and Venice in 2019 respectively.

Balkrishna Mahajan – Co-founder, director and principal designer of the product design and innovation consulting firm Ticket Design, Vice President of ADI and a member of the National Executive Council, Mahajan comes with extensive experience in Industrial Design. Ticket Design has won the German Red Dot Design Award, President’s Medal at AsiaStar2017, International Application Design award USA as well as the NID Design Excellence Award.

David Abraham – Co-founder of Abraham & Thakore, one of India’s most reputed design resources for fashion and accessories. David has showcased his design work at multiple respected Fashion Weeks in India and abroad and has been the IDF Design Icon, exhibited at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, the Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts in New Delhi and in the Volkart Foundation- sponsored exhibition on Khadi.

Sundar S. – Co-founder and managing director of India-based Dovetail Furniture comes with 30 plus years of experience focused on furniture and industrial design. Sundar has been involved in myriad forums such as the India Design Council, CII National Committee on Design, Association of Designers of India, Store Fixture Manufacturers Association of India, as well as being the co-founder and president of the Association of Designers of India. .

Rashmi Ranade – Founder and lead designer of Pune-based Studio, “Coppre”. Rashmi comes with jury experience for the ADI Awards for the Battle of Projects category in its past edition. She has been recognized with the World Crafts Council Award, Award by AIACA (All India Artisans and Craftworkers Welfare Association), the ‘Save the Craft’ category of the Shilp Udyam Samman Initiative, and as a Finalist at the TATA Social Enterprise Challenge (TSEC ) in 2016.

Pradeep Krishen – an acclaimed habitat expert, author, and National Award winning Indian filmmaker, known for directing Massey Sahib (1985), In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones (1989), and Electric Moon for Channel 4, UK (1991). He has also been associated with the Aga Khan Trust owing to the eco-initiative Sunder Nursery in south Delhi, before taking over as Project Director of the Calico Museum gardens in Ahmedabad, and managing and directing the work of the Abha Mahal Bagh in Nagpur.

Giri Venkatash – Vice President, Lexus Asia Pacific Department, driving the brand’s marketing strategy and development through product planning and training. He also led the Lexus brand-building function and was responsible for the launch of the Lexus brand in Malaysia, Vietnam and India. Currently based out of Singapore, works closely with Lexus affiliates across the Asia Pacific region

On being the Jury chairperson, Shrikant Nivasarkar commented, “Lexus Design Award India is certainly a prestigious platform for designers to convert their ideas into reality. Encompassing various elements of design and innovation, the platform is a space for designers to focus on making a difference for how a better tomorrow is viewed and crafted. I am thrilled to be a part of this year’s judging panel and ready to be captivated by the spark of design around us.”

Speaking on this occasion, Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India said, “Having celebrated five successful editions, we are delighted to bring in the sixth edition of Lexus Design Award India with a panel of jurors who come with immense experience and knowledge in the field of design and innovation. We are certain that this year’s edition will truly spark ideas that not only inspire but craft a better tomorrow for our society, incorporating the key principles of Lexus Design to Anticipate, Innovate, Captivate and Happiness for all.”

The final winners will be announced at an exclusive Lexus Design Award India event which will be held later this year.

The Lexus Design Award India is conducted in knowledge partnership with Association of Designers of India – ADI. Emulating the same brand commitment as that of Lexus’, ADI ensures that their efforts are in the direction of promoting best practices in the profession of design in India. ADI is India’s only association, that through its 9 chapters, promotes and strengthens the capabilities of the Indian design professionals & students, as well as presents a unified voice to influence public policy, shape the industry and benefit people at large through design.