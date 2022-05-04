Life Insurance Corporation of India’s Initial Public Offering to open on May 4,sets price band at ₹ 902 to ₹ 949 per Equity Share

Life Insurance Corporation of India (“LIC” or the “Corporation”) has fixed the

price band at ₹ 902 to ₹ 949 per Equity Share for its maiden public offer. The initial public offering

(“IPO”) of the Corporation will open on Wednesday, 4 May, 2022 for subscription and close on Monday,

9 May, 2022. Investors can bid for a minimum of 15 Equity Shares and in multiples of 15 Equity Shares

thereafter.

The IPO is through an offer-for-sale (“OFS”) of up to 221,374,920 Equity Shares by the President of India,

acting through the Ministry of Finance, Government of India (“Selling Shareholder”) (“Offer”). The Offer

includes a reservation for Eligible Employees and Eligible Policyholders.

LIC, India’s largest life insurer, had a market share of 61.6% in terms of premiums or GWP, 61.4% in

terms of New Business Premium (or NBP), 71.8% in terms of number of individual policies issued, and

88.8% in terms of number of group policies issued, for the nine months ended December 31, 2021

(Source: the CRISIL Report).

LIC was formed by merging and nationalizing 245 private life insurance companies in India on September

1, 1956, with an initial capital of ₹50.00 million. LIC is the fifth largest life insurer globally by GWP

(comparing LIC’s life insurance premium for Fiscal 2021 to its global peers’ life insurance premium for

2020) (source: the CRISIL Report) and the largest asset manager in the country as at December 31, 2021

(source: the CRISIL Report), with an established track record of financial performance and profitable

growth. As at December 31, 2021, the Corporation covered 91% of all districts in India and had the

largest individual agency network among life insurance entities in India, comprising approximately 1.33

million individual agents.

LIC’s individual product portfolio in India comprises 32 individual products (16 participating products

and 16 non-participating products) and seven individual optional rider benefits. LIC’s group product

portfolio in India comprises 11 group products. Customers in the age bracket 27 to 40 years old

accounted for approximately 42% and 42% of individual policies sold in Fiscal 2021 and the nine months

ended December 31, 2021, respectively. LIC’s omni-channel distribution platform for individual products

currently comprises (i) individual agents, (ii) bancassurance partners, (iii) alternate channels (corporate

agents, brokers and insurance marketing firms), (iv) digital sales (through a portal on our Corporation’s

website), (v) Micro Insurance agents and (vi) Point of Sales Persons – Life Insurance.

LIC and the Selling Shareholder may, in consultation with the book running lead managers to the Offer,

consider participation by Anchor Investors in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, whose

participation shall be one Working Day prior to the Bid/Offer Opening Date, i.e., Monday, 2 nd May, 2022.

The Offer is being made in terms of Rule 19(2)(b) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957, as

amended, read with Regulation 31 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations. The Offer is being made through the

Book Building Process, in terms of Regulation 6(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, wherein not more than

50% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation to Qualified Institutional Buyers, not less than 15%

of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Bidders and not less than 35% of

the Net Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Bidders. The Offer includes a

reservation of 0.025% of the Post-Offer paid up Equity Share capital for Eligible Employees and 0.35% of

the Post-Offer paid-up Equity Share capital for Eligible Policyholders.

All capitalized terms used herein and not specifically defined shall have the same meaning as ascribed to

them in the red herring prospectus dated 26 th April, 2022 (“RHP”) filed with SEBI and the stock

exchanges.

Disclaimers: LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite

approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public issue of its Equity Shares

and has filed the RHP with Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) and the Stock Exchanges. The

RHP shall be available on the website of the SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in as well as on the websites of the

book running lead manager, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited at

https://investmentbank.kotak.com, Axis Capital Limited at www.axiscapital.co.in, BofA Securities India

Limited at www.ml-india.com, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited at

www.online.citibank.co.in/rhtm/citigroupglobalscreen1.htm, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private

Limited at www.goldmansachs.com, ICICI Securities Limited at www.icicisecurities.com. JM Financial

Limited at www.jmfl.com, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited at www.jpmipl.com, Nomura Financial

Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited at www.nomuraholdings.com/company/

group/asia/india/index.html, SBI Capital Markets Limited at www.sbicaps.com, the website of the

National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.nseindia.com and the website of the BSE Limited at

www.bseindia.com. Any potential investor should note that investment in equity shares involves a high

degree of risk and for details relating to such risks, see “Risk Factors” on page 24 of the RHP. Potential

investors should not rely on the draft red herring prospectus for any investment decision.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in any jurisdiction, including the United States,

and any securities described in this announcement may not be offered or sold in the United States absent

registration under the U. S. Securities Act or an exemption from such registration. Any public offering of securities

to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Corporation

or the Selling Shareholder and that will contain detailed information about the Corporation and management, as

well as financial statements. However, no public offering of securities in the United States is contemplated.

DISCLAIMER CLAUSE OF SEBI: SEBI only gives its observations on the offer documents and this does not constitute

approval of either the Offer or the specified securities stated in the offer document. The investors are advised to

refer to page 534 of the RHP for the full text of the disclaimer clause of SEBI.

DISCLAIMER CLAUSE OF BSE (The Designated Stock Exchange): It is to be distinctly understood that the permission

given by BSE Limited should not in any way be deemed or construed that the RHP has been cleared or approved by

BSE Limited nor does it certify the correctness or completeness of any of the contents of the RHP. The investors are

advised to refer to the page 536 of the RHP for the full text of the disclaimer clause of the BSE.

DISCLAIMER CLAUSE OF NSE: It is to be distinctly understood that the permission given by NSE should not in any

way be deemed or construed that the RHP has been cleared or approved by NSE nor does it certify the correctness

or completeness of any of the contents of the RHP. The investors are advised to refer to page 536 of the RHP for the

full text of the Disclaimer Clause of NSE.

DISCLAIMER CLAUSE OF IRDAI: The IRDAI does not undertake any responsibility for the financial soundness of the

Corporation or for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinion expressed in this connection. Any

issuance of observation by the IRDAI under the LIC General Regulations shall not in any manner be deemed to be or

serve as a validation of the representations by the Corporation in the offer document,

For further details in relation to the Corporation, BRLMs, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the

Corporation, availability of application forms and RHP, please refer to statutory advertisement dated April 27th,

2022.