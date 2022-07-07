Life-saving plasma packets in the home fridge! Fraud screens showing fake documents – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Maniktala police station used to receive complaints from time to time that blood and plasma were being sold for big money. On July 6, Maniktala Blood Bank director Swapan Soren lodged a complaint with the police station alleging fraud. The investigating officer of Maniktala police station was named after receiving the complaint.

While investigating the allegation of fraud, the officer first came to know that blood and plasma were being sold for big money. One person is known to talk to those who have fallen into the trap of danger. The investigating officer of Maniktala police station can know the name of a person named Anupam Bhattacharya.

According to various sources, the address of his house in Shyambazar premises of Shyampukur police station came to the hands of the police. Although Anupam Bhattacharya was found at that address, the investigators did not find any evidence of fraud. Investigators interrogated him for a long time and found another address in secret. According to police sources, important information came to the notice of the police after conducting a search operation at one of the addresses in Patipukur. Police found out that the accused had collected several fake donor cards and requisition slips. He used to take blood from Maniktala blood bank by showing it.

He used to charge a large sum of money in exchange for handing over the blood to the patient’s family, which is totally illegal. The families of the helpless patients were forced to pay. Police may know that Anupam is not alone, he has many other accomplices in the scam. Maniktala police recovered four packets of plasma and fake rubber stamps of different companies. The police went to Patipukur and saw that the plasma that is kept at minus 51 degrees Celsius is being kept in the common fridge of the house. Again that is what is being sold for big money.

According to police sources, the accused was selling the blood for Rs 1,500. Maniktala police station has remanded the accused in police custody till the 14th. The police want to know who has contact with the accused, who is the source of this cycle.

