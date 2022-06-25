Menu
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Lifestyle announces its most-awaited SALE of the Season

Lifestyle, India’s leading fashion destination for the latest trends, has announced its much-awaited ‘SALE’ which is now live. Customers shopping at Lifestyle Sale can find up to 50% off along with many more exciting deals on latest styles across top fashion brands.

Fashion shoppers can look at giving their wardrobes a stylish makeover as Lifestyle offers compelling discounts across categories for Men, Women and Kids. Customers can choose from Lifestyle’s unique portfolio of brands like Forca, Ginger, Melange, Kappa, Code, Fame Forever, and many more, as well as from a wide variety of leading brands like Vero Moda, Levi’s, Puma, Loreal, Titan, Biba, ONLY, Louis Philippe, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, United Colors of Benetton and many more.

Make the most of the latest trends in Apparel, Beauty, Watches, Fragrances, Footwear, Handbags, and Accessories, as you get them all at irresistible offers and attractive prices.

There is a special offer for SBI Credit card holders who get additional 10% cashback on minimum shopping value of Rs. 7000/-. The offer is valid only in offline stores. Conditions Apply.

The Lifestyle Sale will be valid across all Lifestyle Stores, online at lifestylestores.com and on the Lifestyle app available for Android and iPhone users. In Kolkata, Lifestyle store is located in Quest Mall, Axis Mall and Forum Rangoli Mall.

