Lifestyle celebrates Style Icon Contest 2022 in Guwahati on the occasion of Bihu

India’s leading fashion destination, Lifestyle celebrated Style Icon Contest 2022 in Guwahati. The contest invited male and female fashionistas from across the city to flaunt their unique style. The two contest winners won vouchers worth Rs.25,000 each from Lifestyle. Popular singing sensation Zubeen Garg, who is known for popular Bollywood tracks like ‘Ya Ali’, graced the occasion to felicitate the Style Icon contest winners Pranami Deka and Ashfakul Islam.

Lifestyle has always been a popular entity when it comes to introducing innovative and emerging fashion trends. With presence in more than 40 cities across the country, Lifestyle aims at proving an upbeat yet convenient shopping experience to its consumers. The Style Icon contest is one such initiative that allows fashion-forward consumers to showcase their skills and be a part of the limelight. The Lifestyle Style Icon contest received over 600 entries, out of which, the top 9 participants qualified for the final round and were groomed by Lifestyle and photographed professionally. Popular celebrities like Nishita Goswami, Amrita Gogoi and Diganta Hazara also took to their social media pages to share their support and excitement about the contest. The Style Icons were chosen based on the highest number of likes on their social media profiles. The contest received 25,000 + votes leading to the winners Pranami Deka and Ashfakul Islam, who were seen sporting the newest fashion trends from Lifestyle.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohini Haldea, Assistant Vice President-Marketing, Lifestyle, said: “We are excited to announce winners of Lifestyle Style Icon 2022. We believe in recognising new talents and giving a platform to budding fashion enthusiasts to follow their passion for fashion. We have witnessed a positive response with this contest by receiving more than 600 gender inclusive entries, making this initiative a huge success.”

The Lifestyle store in Aurus mall, Guwahati has an array of fashion brands and on-trend styles across multiple categories for men, women and kids.

About Lifestyle: Lifestyle is India’s leading fashion destination for the latest trends. Part of Dubai based retail and hospitality conglomerate – The Landmark Group, Lifestyle brings multiple categories including men, women and kids’ apparel, footwear, handbags, fashion accessories and beauty under the convenience of a single roof. Lifestyle provides seamless and hassle-free shopping, offering leading national and international brands along with the convenience of a true omni-channel experience with its online store lifestylestores.com. The company is recipient of numerous awards and accolades, including Most Admired Fashion Retail Destination of the Year at Images Fashion Awards for 5 consecutive years; No. 1 India’s Best Company to Work for in the retail industry for 2 consecutive years and Top 10 Best companies to Work for in India in 2015 – Great Places to Work Institute®. Currently, Lifestyle has a network of over 80 stores, over 40 cities and delivers to over 19000 pin codes. Lifestyle is a true omni-channel player with its online store lifestylestores.com.