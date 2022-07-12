Lifestyle partners with Goonj to drive ‘sustainability’ with fashion

Lifestyle, India’s leading fashion destination, has collaborated with Goonj, an internationally awarded, non-profit organization working Pan India, for a CSR program to promote sustainability. As part of this initiative, donation boxes have been installed in 60 Lifestyle stores across the country to enable recycling of under-used garments and channelize it towards the development of the underprivileged. The program was launched on the 4th of July at Lifestyle Oasis Mall store in Bengaluru with the unveiling of the donation box by key dignitaries from Goonj and Lifestyle.

With this initiative, Lifestyle aims to inspire a behaviour change and make fashion a force for good in driving the betterment of both people and the environment. The garments collected as part of this initiative will either be upcycled or repurposed by Goonj into everyday essentials which will reduce the quantum of fashion going into landfill and thereby contributing to sustainability.

Goonj is a non-profit organization that has built a network of community led partnerships from urban to village India, channelizing urban surplus material as a tool to barter with rural efforts and wisdom to address crucial gaps in rural infrastructure, water, environment, livelihood, education, health, disaster relief, and rehabilitation.

On this occasion Rohini Haldea, Assistant Vice President, Marketing, Lifestyle said, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce our association with Goonj that has been driving large efforts towards enhancing the dignity of the underprivileged across India. Lifestyle strongly believes that the progress of the society is a collective responsibility and aims to do its bit by facilitating recycling of under-used fashion.”

Anshu Gupta, Magsaysay awardee, Founder Goonj said about the initiative, “This campaign with Lifestyle is important for many reasons. On the one hand, it presents a great example to the entire retail sector on how every organization can do its bit while on the other hand, more importantly, it gives every customer a chance to do something for others. In the process a lot of clothes will be prevented from going to landfills, instead they will play a new role in triggering dignity and development in the world. That’s going beyond circularity to attain social goals, creating a win-win all over.”

The contribution box will be installed in key cities including Kolkata, Mangalore, Mysore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar, Indore, Guwahati and more.

