Like a movie! Police chase snatcher in Patuli – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Patuli police arrested a snatcher after chasing him on Sunday night. The incident took place that night in J block of Patuli lake. The complainant did not understand the danger that was waiting in the secluded area. Just then the owner of an imitation shop called Kabita Ich was walking down that road. The shop was closed at ten o’clock at night and he returned home from time to time. As soon as he reached the J block of Patuli Lake, he suddenly realized that someone had retreated. Kavita Ich started walking at a brisk pace on Sunday night after seeing a lot of road shunshan. Just then he realizes that someone is pulling his necklace, before he realizes it, the snatcher starts running with the gold necklace.

Kabita Ich started screaming as soon as she realized the incident of snatching. Police patrolling the lake shore area of ​​Patuli came running at the screams of the people in the vicinity of J block. Hearing the incident, a constable and civic volunteer of Patuli police station rushed towards the accused with his bike. Police chased the accused for several hundred meters. The woman’s gold chain was recovered after she was arrested and brought to Patuli police station. According to police sources, Sajidul Gazi was arrested. When the accused Sajidul Gazi was produced in the Alipore court on Monday, the police at Patuli police station wanted him in their custody.

The Alipore court, after hearing the police statement, ordered two days police custody. According to police sources, no robbery has been reported in the name of this person in Patuli police station area before, but the investigating officers are trying to find out whether there is any complaint in his name in other police stations. Last year’s incident of snatching at Red Road had enough foreheads of the police officers of Maidan police station. This time, the Kolkata police also wants to know whether there is a new cycle behind this incident.

