Like Mumbai and Delhi, Kolkata’s bloodshot eyes again? Fear grows in statistics – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The number of coronavirus cases in the state (Coronavirus in Kolkata) increased a lot in one go In the last 24 hours, the number of corona cases in the state has increased to 652 7 out of 7 people died Yesterday, Monday, the number of victims was 439

In Kolkata too, the number of victims has reached nearly 400 in the last 24 hours Covid 19 update in Kolkata has affected 362 people in one day However, the number of sample tests has increased a lot in the last 24 hours as compared to Monday While 16,404 samples were tested on Monday, more than 32,000 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The number of victims has also increased to 7 In terms of victims, as usual, Kolkata is followed by North 24 Parganas In the last 24 hours, the number of corona cases has increased to 102

In the last 24 hours, the number of corona cases in Mumbai and Delhi has also increased dramatically. In Mumbai, 136 people were infected with Corona The number of corona cases in Delhi is 498

Cities like Mumbai and Delhi have resorted to stricter restrictions as corona infections are on the rise again. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hinted that tougher restrictions could be imposed in the state again.

Pictures of the crowd breaking the dam on Park Street in celebration of Christmas and the end of the year. In the same way, people in different parts of the state have learned the rules of health Experts and doctors saw the cloud in the vermilion In the last 24 hours, the number of Corona victims in the state has increased a lot

The central government is also concerned about the Corona situation in the state It has already been decided to send a special team from the Union Health Ministry to the state