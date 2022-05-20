#Kolkata: After Rabindranath Tagore, Calcutta University is also on the path of taking offline exams this time. On Friday, Calcutta University sits at a meeting of the Board of Studies at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. At that meeting, discussions were held on how to take even semesters of the university. It is discussed whether the tests will be taken offline or online. According to university sources, several members present at the news meeting voted in favor of taking the exam offline. Only then did the Board of Studies at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels agree to take the exam offline.

According to university sources, the university authorities will hold a meeting with the principals of the colleges under Calcutta University on May 26. University authorities will take opinions from the principals in the meeting. After that, the final decision will be taken at the syndicate meeting of the university on June 3. However, the vice-chancellors of some colleges under Calcutta University want online exams again. In that case, part of the university is of the opinion that the meeting on 26th May is going to be very important.

The relevant Rabindranath Tagore University has already decided to take the exam offline. However, some students staged protests at the university this week demanding online exams. On the other hand, Burdwan University and Offline Home Center have decided to take the exam. Jadavpur University is adamant in its decision to take the exam offline. However, Vidyasagar University has decided to take undergraduate semester exams online. Several universities in the state are on the way to take exams offline.

The relevant state higher education department recently issued a guideline to state universities. Universities will decide whether to take the exam online or offline. Then the universities in this state started discussing the exams. However, the authorities of Calcutta University are also fearful of student protests due to taking exams offline. For now, the university authorities are looking at what the college principals think about the exam.

