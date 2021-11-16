November 16, 2021

Liquor Price Slash: Today is that great day.

48 mins ago admin


According to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry, the prices of all liquors and beers produced in India will be reduced (Foriegn Liquor Price). It is known that if MRP is up to 2000 taka, maximum 450 taka will be reduced If the printed price of liquor is 2200-2300 rupees, then the price will be reduced to 800 rupees. This new price will be effective only on foreign liquor The sale of liquor through government portals was stopped for some time to determine the new excise rate The state government’s finance department thinks that as a result of the reduction in prices, the sale of liquor will also increase a lot As a result, revenue collection will increase a lot in one go Photo -Representative



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

No more cloudy weather winter to knock | Curse from the cloudy sky today, what will be the weather for the next few days – News18 Bangla

17 mins ago admin

Govt guidelines that must be taken care of from today | School opening after 20 months! These rules must be followed from today, see the conditions for opening the school … – News18 Bangla

38 mins ago admin

School Reopening Today: The school is opening today

39 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

No more cloudy weather winter to knock | Curse from the cloudy sky today, what will be the weather for the next few days – News18 Bangla

17 mins ago admin

Govt guidelines that must be taken care of from today | School opening after 20 months! These rules must be followed from today, see the conditions for opening the school … – News18 Bangla

38 mins ago admin

School Reopening Today: The school is opening today

39 mins ago admin

Liquor Price Slash: Today is that great day.

48 mins ago admin

Hasan Azizul Huq the famous writer passes away in Bangladsh arc – News18 Bangla

10 hours ago admin