Liquor Price Slash: Today is that great day.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry, the prices of all liquors and beers produced in India will be reduced (Foriegn Liquor Price). It is known that if MRP is up to 2000 taka, maximum 450 taka will be reduced If the printed price of liquor is 2200-2300 rupees, then the price will be reduced to 800 rupees. This new price will be effective only on foreign liquor The sale of liquor through government portals was stopped for some time to determine the new excise rate The state government’s finance department thinks that as a result of the reduction in prices, the sale of liquor will also increase a lot As a result, revenue collection will increase a lot in one go Photo -Representative