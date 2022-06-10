list of south trains of south eastern railway canceled tommorrow and day after – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Howrah fiery in the blockade-protest! Rail service disrupted due to protests in Ankurhati, Howrah. Protesters protested by burning tires on the railway in multiple places on Friday. Local trains as well as long-distance trains have been disrupted. Multiple trains have already been canceled. As a result, the railway passengers are in extreme trouble.
Howrah-Bhadrak Baghajatin Express, Howrah-Adra Shiromoni Express, Howrah-Purulia Superfast Express, Howrah-Purulia Superfast Express, Howrah-Bhadrak Baghajatin Express were canceled tomorrow. -Tatanagar Steel Express), Shalimar-Puri Express (Shalimar-Puri Express), Howrah-Digha-Howrah Special. Naturally, many passengers are in extreme trouble.
Multiple trains have also been canceled on 11th, including Tatanagar-Howrah Steel Express, Adra-Howrah-Shiromani Express, Purulia-Howrah Express, Bhadrak Howrah Express.
Multiple local trains were canceled due to protests on Friday. 15 sub and 15 down EMU local were canceled. Routes have been changed to Howrah-Mumbai Gitanjali Express and Howrah-Mumbai Weekly Express.
News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.
Tags: Train