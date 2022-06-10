list of south trains of south eastern railway canceled tommorrow and day after – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Howrah fiery in the blockade-protest! Rail service disrupted due to protests in Ankurhati, Howrah. Protesters protested by burning tires on the railway in multiple places on Friday. Local trains as well as long-distance trains have been disrupted. Multiple trains have already been canceled. As a result, the railway passengers are in extreme trouble.

Howrah-Bhadrak Baghajatin Express, Howrah-Adra Shiromoni Express, Howrah-Purulia Superfast Express, Howrah-Purulia Superfast Express, Howrah-Bhadrak Baghajatin Express were canceled tomorrow. -Tatanagar Steel Express), Shalimar-Puri Express (Shalimar-Puri Express), Howrah-Digha-Howrah Special. Naturally, many passengers are in extreme trouble.

Multiple trains have also been canceled on 11th, including Tatanagar-Howrah Steel Express, Adra-Howrah-Shiromani Express, Purulia-Howrah Express, Bhadrak Howrah Express.

Multiple local trains were canceled due to protests on Friday. 15 sub and 15 down EMU local were canceled. Routes have been changed to Howrah-Mumbai Gitanjali Express and Howrah-Mumbai Weekly Express.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: June 10, 2022, 23:46 IST

