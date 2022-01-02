Local train journey to end at 7 pm

#Kolkata: South Eastern Railway (Local Train New Time) has issued new guidelines to reduce the confusion of passengers with local trains. On the same day, the state government has informed that local train 8 will be closed after 7 pm from Monday According to the South Eastern Railway, the local trains which will end at 7 pm will run only from Monday (West Bengal New Covid 19 Guidelines).

It is believed that the Eastern Railway can follow the same path as the South Eastern Railway Which means local trains will leave the terminal stations well before 7pm The journey will also end long before 7 in the evening According to the South Eastern Railway, local trains will start running from 5.15 am onwards. Because the state government has imposed strict curfew from 10 pm to 5 am

After the announcement of local train restrictions by the state government on this day, the passengers were wondering when the last local train would leave from stations like Sealdah and Howrah under the new rules. With this announcement of the railways, that confusion was removed At the same time, the thoughts of the passengers coming from the suburbs also increased According to the state, the local train will run till 7 pm with 50 per cent passengers.