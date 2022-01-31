Local train, metro strictly discounted! What did Nabanna decide? – News18 Bangla

January 31, 2022

#Kolkata: The last local train will leave the terminal station at ten o’clock at night But local trains and metros will be able to carry 75 per cent passengers instead of 50 per cent. Sources said that such guidelines are being issued on behalf of Navanna

On the same day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told a press conference that the corona restrictions in the state have been extended till February 15. However, the state government has relaxed the restrictions in various areas, including attendance rates in government and private offices. The Chief Minister said that 75 per cent staff could be employed in government and private offices instead of 50 per cent.

Mamata Banerjee, however, said that no change was being made in the timing of local trains. However, the night curfew will start from 11 pm instead of 10 pm from February 1, said Mamata Banerjee.

Later, however, the state government decided to relax the number of passengers on local trains and metros. The state administration has also decided to allow 75 per cent passenger transport on local trains and metros instead of 50 per cent.

However, despite the issuance of state government guidelines, it was not possible to comply with the order to carry 50 per cent passengers on local trains or metros during busy hours. Because the railway authorities had already admitted that it was virtually impossible to control the crowd in this way However, in the last few days, the rate of coronavirus infection in the state has come down drastically.

