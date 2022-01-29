Locals want Kadalia Road to be named after Subrata Mukherjee – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation wants to name a street after the late former minister and mayor Subrata Mukherjee. Kolkata Metropolitan Firhad Hakim has already announced the decision. Subrata Mukherjee has graced the post of Mayor of Kolkata Municipality. During his tenure, there has been a lot of improvement in public services, such as the city dwellers.

Mayor Firhad Hakim has taken several plans to pay homage to the late former mayor and Minister of State Subrata Mukherjee. The mayor himself said this during the administrative meeting of the municipality at the town hall yesterday. A road in Baliganj will be named after Subrata Mukherjee. Besides, a museum will also be built in his name. The mayor has instructed to find land for this.

Ekdalia Evergreen Club treasurer and long time friend of Subrata Mukherjee, Swapan Mohapatra said, “Ekdalia and Subrata Mukherjee are synonymous. Ekdalia cannot be considered without him. He came to Ekdalia in 1981. He has been here for 50 years. He has been on Ekdalia Road for some time now. This road is now known as Ekdalia Road. Although this road was named after PC government a few years ago. Now let the municipality see which road they will name. But we want Ekdalia Road to be named after Subrata Mukherjee. ”

Ekdalia Club 6 with the memory of Subrata Mukherjee

Yesterday there was a meeting of the councilors of Calcutta Municipality at the Town Hall. Mayor Firhad Hakim was. There the councilors presented various information about their wards. After listening to everyone, the mayor himself went to speak and said that the museum and the road in Baliganj are being named after Subrata Mukherjee.

Subrata Mukherjee’s house where the councilor of that ward Sudarshana Mukherjee said, “Everything is being investigated by the municipality. It is true that the locals want Ekdalia Road to be named after Subrata Mukherjee. Other street names are being considered as alternatives. “

On the other hand, according to the municipal sources, the construction work of the museum will start soon. This was stated by Mayor Firhad Hakim at the town hall session. According to sources, the municipality has plans to build this museum in the vicinity of Ekdalia Club. Swapan Babu said, “If the state wants, we can give a part of our club for archiving. There are multiple memories of Subrata Mukherjee associated with this club. So if you want to archive here, welcome.”

