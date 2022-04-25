‘Lock the box’ Bookfair is coming to your city Kolkata

Bookchor.com is handing over the keys to the reader’s happy place with the latest edition of LockTheBox Reloaded, Kolkata, the most loved Book Fair event across the country, to be held at the Ice-Skating Rink, Syed Amir Ali Avenue from 27th April to 1st May.

We have launched our offline event called LockTheBox. Here you can buy everything that fits in a box! Offering three boxes of different sizes, fit as many books as possible in one of three options. We invite you to the next edition of LockTheBox Reloaded, with more books and more choices – Mr. Vidyut Sharma, founder & Director of Bookchor.com

This is a unique concept of spreading readership across the country where you need to pay individually for buying books; you just pay for a box and take ahead all the books you can fit in it. Not limited by the number of books and genre, you can explore over a million books during the 5 days event, as communicated by Mr. Nikhil Verma – Business Development Manager at Bookchor.

We had scaled the event to 5 times as before we were managing about 2 lacs books, but in the Reloaded edition, we try to display about 1 million books for readers. Every day we replenish the books so that readers can get the best of the content available in the market.

The event will have books in various genres like fiction, Non-Fiction, Thriller, Romance, Rare Classics, Books for teenagers, and Children’s books in English and Hindi. There will be books from Indian authors and best-selling authors across the globe.

The event was met with an encouraging response in other cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Indore and we are hoping to have a tremendous response in Kolkata.

Three boxes will be available at the event named after heroes from Greek mythology. The Odysseus box, Perseus Box, and the biggest and mightiest box – the Hercules box.

To further help, readers can deshelve and sell their used books at this event. The process is simple by downloading their selling App called “DUMP”. Readers encash their books at the event.

About Bookchor.com is a startup founded by Meenal Sharma & Vidyut Sharma back in 2016 to increase readership in India by providing books at the most affordable price.

Event Details:

LockTheBox Bookfair

Venue: Ice-Skating Rink, Syed Amir Ali Avenue, Kolkata

Date: 27th April – 1st May 22,

Time: 9 AM to 9 PM