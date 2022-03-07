Locket Chatterjee: Dilip Ghosh sitting on his bike in ‘danger’, locket in court as soon as arrest warrant is issued!

#Kolkata: Finally, BJP leader Locket Chatterjee appeared in the Bidhannagar MP-MLA court. In 2016, Raiganj municipality had a vote. At that time, the then BJP state president Dilip Ghosh had put a procession on the back of his bike with Locket Chattopadhyay, the then president of the state BJP Mahila Morcha. In this incident, he was accused of violating the election rules. A complaint was lodged at Raiganj police station.

The incident took place on May 10, 2016. In 2019, the case was transferred to the Bidhannagar MP-MLA court. In that case, MP Locket Chatterjee was sent a notice to appear more than once but he did not appear. Following this, the Bidhannagar MP-MLA court issued an arrest warrant against MP Locket Chatterjee. MP Locket Chatterjee came to the Bidhannagar MP-MLA court on Monday to appear in the case. Hooghly BJP MP was granted bail in the case today.

Recently, however, differences between Dilip Ghosh and Locket Chatterjee have been seen again and again. BJP has ruined the general election. At the same time, the rift within the team has been intense. The failure of the leadership to emerge behind the failure of the BJP, as well as the rift within the party seems to be one of the reasons. In this situation, a short tweet of Locket Chatterjee was recently re-twisted. He also asked the party leadership to take responsibility for the defeat. BJP’s all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh attacked the counter-locket.

Speaking on the occasion, Dilip Ghosh lashed out at the party leadership, saying, “If anyone blames him for not participating in the elections, then his irresponsibility is questioned. If someone ignores his own responsibilities and puts the blame on others, that is not introspection, it has become gossip. If those who are not on the ground make such complaints, it does not matter. “

