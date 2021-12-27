Lokayukta West Bengal: New Lokayukta appointment in Bengal, Shuvendu is not facing Mamata!

#Kolkata: Today, Lokayukta (West Bengal) is going to be appointed in the state on Monday. The meeting will be held at the office of Principal Biman Banerjee at the Vidhan Sabha building. But Leader of the Opposition Shuvendu Adhikari will not face Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in this meeting. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Biman Banerjee, Parliamentary Minister Perth Chatterjee and Leader of the Opposition Shuvendu Adhikari are in office. But regarding today’s meeting, the Leader of the Opposition of the state has made it clear that he will not be present in that 15-minute ‘farce’ meeting.

A meeting will be held today to decide who will be the new Lokayukta after the term of retired Justice Samresh Bandyopadhyay expires. Shuvendu Adhikari had already approached the governor seeking appointment as chairman of the Lokayukta and Human Rights Commission in the state.

Justice Girish Gupta was the chairman of the Human Rights Commission. After his retirement, former DG Naparajit Mukherjee took over the temporary charge Now the meeting on the final appointment.

According to assembly sources, the first meeting will be on Lokayukta recruitment. A meeting will be held 15 minutes later to appoint a new chairman of the Human Rights Commission. State Opposition Leader Shuvendu Adhikari will not be present in both the meetings. He complained that he could offer an alternative to the state’s proposed name. The state government did not take any action despite giving a letter to Navanne about it.