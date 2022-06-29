‘Look, he looks like a very good Kumar’, said Mamata after seeing the DG of the state police – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks on the light rice from the administrative meeting have come many times. This time he praised Manoj Malbyar, DG, State Police. The Chief Minister praised his appearance. Said, to make Manoj Malviya look like Uttar Kumar in this bar. After this remark of the Chief Minister, a funny tone has naturally arisen in the serious administrative meeting as well.

At the administrative meeting in Durgapur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke with various officials of the administration for about an hour and a half. Top police officials from the district magistrate, as well as the president of the panchayat association from the district president Rao were present there. However, the meeting was mainly in East and West Burdwan. There he was talking about the law and order situation in Burdwan.

Mamata wants to get the opinion of the DG of the state police while talking about the law and order situation in those two districts. After hearing everything from the stage in his usual manner, he called DG. That said, if the DG has anything to say about this. After that DG went to say something. But before him, Mamata said in a light tone, as if jokingly, our DG is very calm. Look, look, listen, look, look exactly like Uttar Kumar.

DG himself suddenly laughed at Mamata’s praise. Sitting next to him, Shatrughna Sinha and Minister Malay Ghatak also laughed. Everyone present at the administrative meeting laughed if the initial surprise was to say DG, CP Asansol Sudip and SP Kamnashis of East Burdwan — both are doing very well. Madam, it is industrial on one side and agricultural on the other. The problem is different. But both are doing well with everyone. I am in regular contact with them.

