Lotus daily affected number in the state! However, Kolkata is still at the top of the district – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The number of coronavirus cases in the state has been very low for several days. Yesterday, the number of corona attacks (WB Corona update) was reduced to 574 people. Today it has been reduced to 57 people. The number of deaths due to coronavirus was 6 yesterday, it has increased to 6 in the last 24 hours in the state today. However, in the last few days, the number of recoveries from corona has decreased in the state. Today again the number of recoveries has increased from being infected.

Today, 571 people have recovered after being infected with Corona (WB Corona update). At present, the number of active corona patients in the state has come down further to 8,585 from 8,000. Although there is no reason to rejoice at this information. In the last 24 hours, only 37,333 corona tests have been done in the entire state, which is less than yesterday. Of which 56 are corona positive. As a result, the corona positivity rate in the state has come down slightly to 1.52% from yesterday. Part of the medical community in the state says that while the World Health Organization (WHO) has repeatedly said that more corona tests should be done, so fewer corona tests are being done in our state every day and as a result the number of infected people is much lower. This is becoming a matter of considerable concern.

While the number of corona attacks in the state (WB Corona update) has come down considerably, no other district has been able to surpass Kolkata’s record. Kolkata has the highest number of corona cases per day compared to other districts. In the state where only 56 people have been infected with corona in the last 24 hours. In Kolkata alone, 175 people have been infected with corona. And 1 person died. However, since then, 95 people have been infected with corona in North 24 Parganas district and 3 people have died in corona. In Howrah district near Kolkata, 42 people were affected today.

South 24 Parganas district is also not far behind, where 39 people have been infected with corona and 1 person has died. On the other hand, 42 people have been infected with corona in Hooghly district. Today in Nadia district again 20 people have been infected with corona which is a little less than the previous day. However, the number of corona cases in West Burdwan district increased day by day. There are 25 people infected today. The number of corona cases in Birbhum district has increased to 25 today. 1 person has died. Apart from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Birbhum in South Bengal, no other district was affected by the corona.

However, the corona situation in the districts of North Bengal has improved a lot from South Bengal today. Two days ago, the number of corona outbreaks in the districts of North Bengal increased in one fell swoop, but since yesterday it has been under control for a while. Today, South Dinajpur district in North Bengal is most affected by corona. Today, 20 people have been infected with corona. In Darjeeling, 18 corona cases have been reported. Since then, 14 people have been infected in Kochbihar and 12 in Jalpaiguri. Today, with some relief, nowhere in the eight districts of North Bengal has anyone died of coronary heart disease.

Today, Porulia district in South Bengal and Kalimpong and Malda in North Bengal have the lowest incidence of corona in the state. In all three of these places, only one corona has been infected today. After that 2 people in Alipurduar district of North Bengal and only 4 people in Murshidabad district of South Bengal have been infected with corona today.

