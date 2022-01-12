Lotus positivity rate for two days in a row

#Kolkata: Is it possible to control the speed of corona infection in the state? Although the statistics were weak for two days in a row, at least the same light of hope was seen (West Bengal Covid19 Update).

This is because even today, despite the increase in the number of sample tests in the state, the number of new cases has not increased that much. On the contrary, with the relief of the administration and the doctors, the positivity rate has come down to 7 In the last 24 hours, 8 out of 23 people have died due to corona

In the last 24 hours, 22,155 people have contracted corona in the state, according to the state health department. Yesterday this number was 21,096 Although the number of sample tests yesterday was a little more than 75 thousand 6 Although about 72,000 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the number of infected people has risen to just over 1,000. Most importantly, where the positivity rate was 32.35 percent yesterday, it has come down to 30.6 percent today.

However, the situation in districts like Kolkata and North 24 Parganas is still worrying. In the last 24 hours, 6,060 people have been infected with corona in Kolkata The number of victims in North 24 Parganas is 4327 In the last 24 hours, 6 and 7 people have died of corona in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas respectively. R.

The number of new corona cases in 24 parganas and Howrah in 24 hours is 1461 and 1381 respectively. In addition, districts like Hooghly and West Burdwan have more than a thousand new cases. The number of victims has also increased remarkably in Birbhum and Murshidabad The number of corona cases is also increasing in the districts of North Bengal