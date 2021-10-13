Low Pressure | Kolkata Weather | Thorns of depression again! Pujo Kolkata floating? Which said the air office

#Kolkata: The weather office indicated catastrophic weather on Sunday. Indications that it will rain from Saturday. Chance of rain with thunderstorms from today. The weather office’s observation is that there will be more rain in the coastal districts. Rain is forecast in stages on the tenth day. Southeast winds will accompany the depression.

In the rainy season

The monsoon has left Bengal. Rains are off from North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and some areas adjoining Kolkata. The monsoon parting line extends from Kohima in Nagaland through Silchar in Assam to Krishnanagar in Bengal and then through Baripada in Orissa to Aurangabad. In the next two days, Telangana, Mizoram, Tripura, Karnataka and the rest of Maharashtra will also receive rains. Already Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Orissa, West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur have received good rains.

The vortex is about to turn into a depression

But there is a vortex in the East-Central Arabian Sea. There are cyclones along the coast of Tamil Nadu. There is another cyclone in the North Andaman Sea. This cyclone will create a depression in the East-Central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea area today. The low pressure formed on Wednesday and it will be on the coast of Orissa and Andhra by Friday. The depression will turn to the west and northwest, conserving energy along the coasts of southern Orissa and northern Andhra Pradesh and turning into a clear depression. With this, the wind will blow at a speed of 50 to 65 kmph.

As a result, heavy rains are expected in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. There will be heavy rains in Orissa and Andhra coast. Light to moderate scattered heavy rains are also in Bengal. Heavy rains are forecast for Central Maharashtra, Kankan and Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in the next few days.

The sky of Calcutta

Partly cloudy sky in Kolkata. Chance of light rain with thunderstorm. As there is relative humidity in the air, the discomfort will increase as the temperature rises. The minimum temperature in the morning was 26.4 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees higher than normal. Yesterday afternoon, the maximum temperature was 34.3 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees above normal. The amount of water vapor in the air is 56 to 98 percent.

South Bengal today

Partly cloudy sky from today. Chance of rain with thunderstorms. It will start raining in the coastal areas of South Bengal. Chance of rain with a couple of thunderstorms in coastal districts on Wednesday. Rain will increase slightly on Thursday. Chance of showers with thunderstorms in some areas of coastal and adjoining districts. On Friday, light to moderate rains lashed the coastal districts and thundershowers in the rest of South Bengal. The amount and extent of rain will increase from Saturday. Rain warning on Sunday and Monday in several districts of South Bengal. Signs of catastrophic weather since Sunday.

Weather in North Bengal

Clear skies in North Bengal till Thursday. Partly cloudy sky somewhere. Chance of rain. Rain with thunderstorm forecast in Malda and Dinajpur on Friday. It will start raining from Saturday across North Bengal. There is a warning of heavy rain on Sunday and Monday.