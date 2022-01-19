L&T in Bengal Flood Control: State Government and L&T will work together for flood control in Bengal

#Kolkata: Leading organization L&T will work for flood control in Bengal covering an area of ​​about 122.55 km. L&T will work jointly with the state government on this project. The project aims to save about 335 sq km per year and about 4.61 lakh people from floods. This project is expected to play a significant role in flood control in Bengal.

L&T has already started flood control work in the Lower Damodar Sub Basin flood in Bengal. It covers vast areas of Hooghly and Howrah. There are two main branches of the lower Damodar sub-basin. One is the Mundeshwari river and the other is the lower Damodar (Amta branch). The basin covers an area of ​​1.6 lakh hectares, or 1.6 sq km, in the flood prone areas of Bengal. Of this, about 0.335 lakh hectares or 335 sq km area and about 4.61 lakh people are affected by floods every year.

The Irrigation Department of the State Government has already adopted several schemes for flood control in Bengal. The steps that L&T is going to take for flood control in Bengal are –

– Damodar river will be repaired first. If the silt of Damodar river is rehabilitated, the water holding capacity of the river will increase.

– Damodar river flood prone areas, in those areas will be paved concrete dam. As a result, the incidence of floods will be a little less.

– The upper part of Damodar river i.e. Upper Rampur and Hurhura channels will be renovated.

– Damodar and Mundeshwari rivers, Hurhura canal, Upper Rampur and Lower Rampur canals will be rehabilitated and drainage capacity of drainage channel will be increased.

A spokesman for L&T said floods were a significant problem in Bengal’s Lower Damodar division. Every year large areas of this area are flooded. The problem needs to be addressed in order to control the floods in this area. As a result, L&T will work closely with the West Bengal government. This project will work for flood control, keeping an eye on the environment.