Luizinho Faleiro joins TMC | The former Chief Minister of Trinamool Goa, not alone, came to power

#Kolkata: He left the Congress on September 27. Within 48 hours, Luizinho Faleiro joins TMC, a veteran former Congress leader and former Goa chief minister. But the surprise is not the end but the beginning. The hint of Derek and Brian’s interview with News Eighteen a couple of days ago is beginning to bear fruit. Not only Luizinho Faleirai, but several other important Goanese personalities joined the grassroots today at the Khudiram Practice Center Joining Ceremony. Who are they?

The first name on the list Lavo Mamledar. The former IPS officer, a well-known face of Lavo Goa, was earlier an active member of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

Joined the grassroots Shivdas Sonu Naik. The whole of Goa knows him as N. Shivdas. In a word, Shivdas is a cultural icon of Goa. Recognition of this Sahitya Akademi Award winning author can give a big place to the grassroots in Goa.

Contains list Rajendra Shivaji Kakodkar Name. Rajendra is one of the people who are constantly agitating for the environment in Goa.

Trinamool Ellen is the president of the South Goa Advocates Association Antonio Monteiro Colvis de Costa. A few days ago, Antonio was vocal about the lack of oxygen in Goa.

Rabindranath Falerio also joined the grassroots. Falerio’s popularity is good among the marginalized people of Goa. He was the former president of the Youth Congress.

Mario Pinto de Santana – Mario was the village head for 25 years. He is in charge of Indian Race and Sports Authority Goa.

Vijay Basudev Poi– Vijay Basudev was the General Secretary of Goa Provincial Congress Committee. He is a well-known name in the political arena of Goa.

Yatish Nayak-He was the former General Secretary of the Goa Provincial Congress.