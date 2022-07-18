Luminous provides platform for the musical talents through ‘Super Singer 3’ music competition

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Luminous Power Technologies, an innovation leader in energy solutions in India, announced the culmination of its prestigious singing contest, ‘Super Singer 3’. The legendary singer and Padma Shri awardee, Hariharan, judged the shortlisted contestants and announced the winners in a live gala music event hosted by renowned television host & Indian singer, Meiyang Chang. The event has been celebrated physically after almost 2 years and has been organized to commemorate the company’s vast dealer network.

With this large-scale contest, Luminous aims to create a platform that not only provides opportunities to the hidden talent of India, but also brings the whole music community together for spreading happiness and illuminating people’s lives together.

The Company received nearly 13,000 song entries on the Luminous app from across its dealership network, and their families from across the nation. For the shortlisting process, five jury members from Suresh Wadkar’s ‘Ajivasan Music Academy’ shortlisted the best entries. Finally, three contestants were selected from each region to perform at the ‘Super Singer’ gala event which was judged by the legendary playback singer, Hariharan.

Enthralled by the live performances at the Luminous ‘Super Singer’ finale, Hariharan said, “I feel very happy to take part in this heartfelt and dynamic music competition. It brings me joy to discover such hidden gems of our nation. I also want to congratulate Luminous for taking such an initiative to unite the music community. I believe every competitor with the will and self-assurance to compete on a stage is a winner. My best wishes to all for their bright future.”

Celebrating the winners and the engagement with the dealers, Preeti Bajaj, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director – Luminous Power Technologies, said, “Over the last fruitful 33 years, Luminous has created a strong dealership network and has continued to expand this ecosystem over the course of its amazing journey. During this time, our collaboration with them has grown manifold, and we are extremely proud of this association. The third edition of the Super Singer competition is a unique endeavour as well as our tribute to our partners by bringing them and their families together to celebrate the diversity of India’s singing talent on one platform. We look forward to many more years of trust, love, and togetherness and many more editions of this competition.”

Adding to this Amit Shukla, Sr. Vice President & Head-Energy Solutions Business, Luminous Power Technologies, said, “We at Luminous are thrilled to share the success of the third edition of the Super Singer competition. Over the last 33 years, we have been able to create a wide dealership network that has continued to expand. This journey has been truly fulfilling and we look forward to many more years of comradeship and trust with all our partners.”

Hanny Priya was announced as the winner, the popular choice award was won by Abhay Singh and the regional team winner was the South Division. The winners received cash prizes and trophies.

Dance crews MJ5 entertained the audience with their live performance during the finale of ‘Super Singer 3’, which was witnessed by lakhs of viewers from all parts of the country.