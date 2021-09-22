Lungs in Surat air ambulance, successfully transplanted in the city! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A new history was made in Bengal. The first successful lung transplant was performed in Calcutta in eastern India. Dipak Halder, 48, has successfully had two lung transplants at the Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata on September 20. It is learned that the two lungs were brought from Surat, Gujarat by air ambulance to this private hospital in Kolkata.

Deepak Haldar was undergoing corona treatment and he was in ECMO support. This superspecialty hospital in Kolkata has set another precedent by successfully transplanting two of his lungs. In Calcutta, for the first time in eastern India, such a successful lung transplant was possible. For this operation, Cardiac Critical Care Team was formed with famous Cardiac Surgery Doctors.

The team consisted of Dr. Kunal Sarkar, Dr. Saptarshi Roy, Dr. Arpan Chakraborty, Dr. Dipanjan Chatterjee, Dr. Mrinal Bandhu Das, Dr. Tripti Talapatra, Dr. Ashutosh Samal, Dr. Soumyajit Ghosh, Dr. Shravan Kumar, Dr. Rituparna Das, Dr. Saibal Si, Dr. Hirak Suvra Majumder, Dr. Deblal Pandit, Dr. Saibal Tripathi and Dr. Soumalya Mitra ).

Deepak Haldar is said to have registered with the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) and the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (ROTTO) for his lung transplant. The two lungs were then collected from the United Green Hospital in Surat, Gujarat through the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization and sent to Calcutta. Manish Shah, 52, of Surat, donated these organs. After he died of brain death on September 20, his lungs were brought to Calcutta and transplanted into Deepak Haldar’s body.