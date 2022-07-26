m.Stock by Mirae Asset launches ‘Margin Trade Facility (MTF)’ @ 7.99%

m.Stock by Mirae Asset, announced the launch of a Margin Trade Facility (MTF) option for traders at an interest rate starting at 7.99%* – one of the lowest in the industry. Christened ‘eMargin’, the facility enables traders and investors to get access to instant funding to meet their margin requirements while dealing in equities.

With this, traders can get 80% of their margin funded, and use it to purchase shares at low interest rates ranging from 7.99% – 9.49% at the click of a button across over 700 stocks. They can even hold on to the shares for an unlimited period, at no additional cost. Moreover, in keeping with the m.Stock ‘Future Without Brokerage’ philosophy, traders will get the benefit of undertaking unlimited number of trades without having to spend a single rupee on brokerage.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Jisang Yoo, Chief Executive Officer, Mirae Asset Capital Markets (I) Pvt. Ltd. said, “We, at the Mirae Asset Group, remain laser-focused in our commitment at bringing first in the industry innovative financial solutions for customers across the spectrum that can cater to their varied financial requirements. ‘eMargin’ as a proposition has been specially curated for investors who prefer to trade in higher value and volumes. In fact, we have gone a step further, to provide customers with the benefit of an extremely competitive rate of interest which will help them expand their investment threshold, without having to worry about their finances. Going forward, we will continue introducing more such services that add value to a customers’ overall trading experience.”

Elaborating further, Mr. Arun Chaudhry, Director & Chief Business Officer, Mirae Asset Capital Markets (I) Pvt. Ltd. said, “Off late, markets have been very volatile with a negative bias creating many buying opportunities in fundamentally strong companies. To ensure that our investors never miss out on any such lucrative opportunities due to lack of funds we at m.Stock are very excited to launch MTF (eMargin) which is an exchange approved funding products for delivery (cash) based transactions at unmatched rate of interest, flexibility to hold on to their portfolios at no additional cost, as well as facilitating unlimited trades without having to pay a single rupee as brokerage for lifetime. I do believe, we have created a strong proposition which shifts the ‘needle of choice’ back in the customer’s hand and enables him/her to make informed decisions pertaining to their investment journeys.”

Following are the salient features of the ‘eMargin’ facility being offered by m.Stock:

· Low Interest Rates – Customers can undertake MTF trades at one of the lowest rates of interest in the industry.

· Trading at Zero Brokerage – While using MTF, customers continue to pay zero brokerage on all their trades.

· Low Cost of Pledging – The pledge and un-pledge charges are marked one among the lowest in the industry at ₹12 per script.

· Unlimited Holding Period – Customers can keep their position open for as long as they want as m.Stock does not limit the holding period of their investments.

· Exclusive Pre-Pledge Facility – With a pre-pledge feature on offer, customers need not worry about timely validation of the pledge request or paying a higher interest in case they miss pledging.

· Enhanced Buying Capability – Customers can buy up to 80% more than the available fund balance in their trading account.

· No Cash Needed – They can also avail up to 20% margin against their existing securities.

· 3-Click Process – With a quick, intuitive, easy-to-use platform interface, you can seamlessly utilize MTF in a just three simple clicks to ensure you never miss an investment opportunity.

· No Subscription – MTF activation is free of cost and does not require any annual or one-time subscription fee to avail the current interest rate.

The ‘eMargin’ functionality is integrated within the m.Stock app which is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms. Click on the following link to know more https://www.mstock.com/margin-trading-facility