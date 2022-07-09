Ma Sitala Brata coming up with an immense good story in Aakash Aath

In the village of Bankapasi, there is a girl named Charki, aged 18, who lives with her grandparents Gopal and Rasmayi. Kadam, the daughter of Dada-Baudi, is her constant companion. One day the village foremen ruled that if the marriage did not take place before the age of eighteen, then everyone, including the wheelbarrow, had to leave the village. And as long as the marriage is not going on, the whole family will be waterless. Being compelled, Charki goes to the edge of the village to fetch water. On the way back with the water, his life changes when he unknowingly frees the goddess Shitala from a very old and reflected rock. Now for more watch in Aakash Aath .