Madan in good spirits after getting bail in Narad case, drove toy train in Kolkata! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Madan Mitra and Chamak have become synonymous This time Kamarhati MLA R ran a toy train with his grandson on the streets of Kolkata Not just fun, the Trinamool leader protested the high price of petrol and diesel by running a toy train.

This time Kartik Pujo has been organized by the United Youth Forum in Bhabanipur. There are opportunities to board toy trains and ropeways Sitting on that battery-powered train, Madan scoffed, the central government was selling all the trains, so he protested by boarding the toy train.

Madan Mitra appeared before a special CBI court in the City Sessions Court on Tuesday in the Narad case. The judge also granted interim bail to Firahad Hakim, Shovan Chatterjee and Madan Mitra on a personal bond of Rs 20,000. Shortly afterwards, the MLA of Kamarhati appeared in a cheerful mood at his Kartik Pujo in Bhabanipur.

Madan Mitra said while traveling by Troy train, ‘I am happy with the verdict of the court. This is a matter for trial. BJP’s two brothers ED and CBI. But nothing can be done by showing fear. ‘

Madan Mitra also said, ‘The price of petrol and diesel has gone up. So this is a fancy protest. “

On this day Madan Mitra inaugurated Kartik Pujo. He even plays Dhamsha Madal. The crowd of enthusiastic people around him was eye-catching. Colorful Madan Mitra was in a happy mood as always. He got on the train and said, ‘Oh lovely!’