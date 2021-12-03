Madan Mitra: Didi Mamta’s letter received on a special day! Very happy, is the colorful Madan Mitra in another ‘preparation’ according to the Chief Minister?

Recently, the Chief Minister encouraged Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra to sing Rabindra Sangeet. Mamata Banerjee suggested Madan Mitra to sing Rabindra Sangeet from the administrative stage of Madhyamgram. He said to Madan Mitra, “Have you not sung anything other than Rabindra Sangeet?” Then the MLA of Kamarhati said, “I am only with Rabindra Sangeet now”. Mamta laughed and said- “Okay, okay.”