March 10, 2022

Madan Mitra: “I used to say, now others will say …” Madan Mitra wrote on white paper after the surgery

4 hours ago admin


SSKM’s head of the ENT department. Arunav Sengupta performed the surgery. He said that for the time being, the polyps have appeared to be benign, which means that the chances of cancer are low. However, samples are being sent for biopsy, he said. However, his condition is reported to be stable. It is to be mentioned that before the surgery, the fans and supporters also performed Yajna to wish Madan Mitra a speedy recovery. They are also relieved that the surgery of the beloved leader was successful.



