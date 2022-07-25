Madan Mitra: ‘Jai Jagannath’, Madan Mitra in Puja! Perth-Weather New Advice Netizens

#Kolkata: On the one hand, when the state-political uproar over the arrest of former education minister Partha Chatterjee, the colorful photo-video of Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra is in a cheerful mood. Apart from this, another identity of this former Trinamool minister is that he is a very popular leader. From the world of cinema to cooking shows, puja-archana to discussion meetings — Madan Mitra is all there. Madan Mitra has created a separate fan base through regular live shows on Facebook as well. But in the recent situation, the colorful and luxurious lifestyle of leaders and ministers is seen by their fans. (Madan Mitra)

After the Partha Chatterjee incident, a section of netizens are outraged over the lavish lifestyle of leaders and ministers flaunting it on social media. On Monday, Madan Mitra shared several pictures and videos on Facebook. In some of them, he is intoxicated with good conversation with his friends, sometimes he is standing on the balcony of a big building and showing glimpses of colorful life. In the morning, there is a video of worshiping Jagannath Dev on the timeline again.

Read more: ‘Trust’ councillors, what is their role? Partha Chatterjee with ED is making a net!







Read more: Arpita was on the radar of ED, the interrogation has been done before! Still how much money in the house? Thinking of detectives

And some of the netizens raised questions after seeing this video. Someone wrote, ‘Get used to a normal life. All these lifestyles of ministers and leaders spread anger and hatred in our body and mind. We are getting discouraged.’ Someone once again sneered, ‘In the night photo day, Dada woke up now…’

Madan Mitra’s name is involved in various financial scams from Saradakand to Narada. Recently, the state’s Industries Minister and former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has been arrested in the SSC recruitment corruption case. Arpita Mukherjee’s name has been implicated in corruption allegations against Partha Chatterjee. Several crores of cash were recovered from his flat. The residents of Netpara are not taking kindly to the revelation of such scandals by leaders and ministers of the Ghassful camp one after the other.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: July 25, 2022, 14:09 IST

Tags: Madan Mitra, Partha Chatterjee