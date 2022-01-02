Madan Mitra | Kolkata News || Different forms in the same organ! Not the leader, ‘Artist’ Madan Mitra took the stage by storm by singing ‘Oh Lovely’

#Kolkata: Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra sang on the first day of the English New Year. Artist Madan Mitra, not MLA or leader, was invited to a function of Goriya Mitali Sangha. And there, his ‘Oh Lovely!’ Everyone is happy to hear. Not as a leader or MLA, but as an artist, Madan Mitra has been overwhelmed by the call for the past few days. This time the popular leader was invited as one of the famous artists of Kolkata to attend the Vijaya Sammilani. Earlier, Madan Mitra has been invited as an artist in multiple shows from Howrah and Hooghly, including Nadia’s Rasmeela. Even a letter has come in the name of artist Madan Mitra in the assembly. Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said about Kamahati Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra, Oto is a colorful boy.

Madan Mitra has always been differently popular in the field of politics. Netizens are overwhelmed by the color of his outfit and spectacles. Recently, his song ‘Oh Lovely’ caught the eye on social media. Apart from this, the list of fans of Madan Mitra’s songs on Facebook Live is not less long. This time the Trinamool MLA is very happy to be honored as an artist. On that day, he said on the stage, “I am not a singer, but people tell me, I am not a hero …” Madan Mitra sang two songs. He said, ‘I don’t know how successful I am in politics, but I am overwhelmed by the fact that people have found the artist in me. I don’t know if I am successful in politics but this honor has given me happiness as an artist. ‘

Live is the craze of Jane Y. Before the Bengal Assembly vote, Madan Mitra made a fuss by making fun of BJP and making Oh Lovely song. One song is a super hit. His fans have been listening to him sing on social media for a long time. Not only Mitali Sangha, but also Purnima Milni Club of Shantipur had invited Madan Mitra, MLA of Kamarhati to the festival of Ras. Artist Madan Mitra was invited along with the Minister-MLA in the invitation letter of the biggest Ras festival of Nadia. The envelope is addressed to Madan Mitra, MLA and artist. He also laughed when he saw the artist badge next to his name. He has been called as an artist not only in Kolkata, Nadia, but also in several places in Howrah and Hooghly. Singing at the beginning of the new year, Madan Mitra said, it is a job to be by the side of people. Not only as a leader, but also as an artist, I will win hearts.

ABIR GHOSHAL