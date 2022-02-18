Madan Mitra: Madan Mitra is suffering from big fears! Explosive allegations, tumultuous practice before the pre-vote

#Kolkata: Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra (explosive) again. Madan Babu hinted that there could be a lot of trouble on the day of municipal elections. He also claimed that he had informed the police commissioner about this. Madan Mitra fears that there could be a major upheaval in the Kamarhati municipal elections. He also fears that the vote may be looted. Madan Mitra claimed, “At a cost of crores of rupees, firearms are being brought from Bhangra Arabul, Shahjahan in Basirhat, Canning, Bozerhat, Hingalganj and Minakha to loot votes.” But those who are coming will not be left out! “

Madan Mitra has given such a warning. Madan Mitra claims that if the police do not take action, they will take action on behalf of the police. According to the political circles, Madan Babu, without revealing his name, exposed the sabotage of the party again. However, Madan Mitra Saf informed that if outsiders come to loot the votes on the day of polling, they will be given a strong answer.

Madan Mitra said on this day, ‘Boys are calling me from every place like Bhangar, Canning, Bhojerhat. Grandpa, is there any disturbance in your area? I say, why tell? Then they say, everyone in our area went with weapons. Someone or someone is trying to get gangsters with crores of rupees. What is the real issue, let the police investigate and see the whole thing. But if we find someone, we will leave him here. I will not send home. We will make a cell here. This is where we will put their food in the cell. “

He also hinted that a conspiracy was being hatched to defeat the Trinamool Congress by rigging the polls on the day of the polls. The MLA of Kamarhati further said, ‘িংCanning, from that place of the Shahjahans of Basirhat, from Minakhan, someone or someone is trying to get gangsters with crores of rupees. We have Arabul there. But in most cases my name is being mentioned. It is said that Madan Da said send people. Phone calls are coming from Bhangar, Canning, Bhojerhat. ” He has also been given a strong message on behalf of the party. But the MLA of Kamarhati once again increased the discomfort of the party without caring about all that.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: February 18, 2022, 20:21 IST

