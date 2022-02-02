Madan Mitra, Madan Mitra – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: His popularity on Facebook may be the reason for the jealousy of big stars Even a pair of biopics about him is being made Madan Mitra (Madan Mitra) is so colorful, it is a waste of words to say it again Madan Mitra’s six colors are so much that even the Chief Minister did not ignore them (Madan Mitra). In the assembly polls in Bhabanipur, Mamata Banerjee called Madan a ‘colorful boy’ in a light-hearted manner at the Chetla workers’ meeting. Mamata’s advice to the Kamarhati MLA was, “Don’t dress too much.”

Star MLAs and MPs are in the party. On Tuesday, Netaji became a star in the seat of delegates in the grassroots organizational elections in Indore. The excitement surrounding Madan Mitra, MLA of Kamarhati, continued throughout the day. Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had called Madan Mitra ‘colorful’. This day, of course, is not a colorful outfit. Madan Mitra was in neat clothes. He appeared in Netaji indoor wearing white pajamas and Punjabi black coat. However, his favorite sunglasses were his constant companions.

However, Mamata later said, ‘Madan is a colorful boy Sometimes it becomes a little too colorful The more colorful it is, the more it becomes a problem. ‘ When the Chief Minister said this, a section of grassroots activists from the audience started talking about Madan Mitra’s songs and lovely. It also reaches the ears of the Chief Minister Mamata smiled and said, “I know everything.” Mamata Banerjee had once warned Madan about Facebook Live in a party meeting after the Assembly elections. However, on this day, everyone has praised Madan’s colorful image It remains to be seen whether Madan will do ‘color control’ following the advice of the team leader

However, Madan Mitra said today, our team has only one chair and one person. However, Madan was the star among the stars that day. At the end of the meeting there were multiple requests, to play a song to Madan Mitra. On this day, however, Madan Mitra heard the slogan of the party.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: February 02, 2022, 18:08 IST

Tags: Madan Mitra, Mamata Banerjee