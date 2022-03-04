Madan Mitra: Madan Mitra ‘unaware’ again! Kunal Ghosh says, ‘He was probably sick’

#Kolkata: The Trinamool has already expelled those who were independent candidates in the by-elections without getting party tickets. The top leadership of the Trinamool Congress had made it clear that they would not return to the party even if they won the election. In many places, however, there has been speculation that independent candidates may be reinstated after winning. However, no such message has been officially given by the grassroots. In this situation, the controversy has started with Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra’s ‘friendship’ with the independent candidate. However, the Trinamool MLA of Kamarhati has clearly said, “Everyone will be involved in the development of Kamarhati.”

What did Madan Mitra say? Madan Mitra was seen with an independent candidate. As soon as the debate started, Madan Mitra said, “Non-partisans are not outsiders. I can’t push anyone out of my car. What would I do if someone came and walked beside me? Many people walk beside me when I walk. I will push them away and everyone will be involved in the development of Kamarhati. It is up to the team to decide whether to take their team or not. “

Read more: A short tweet right after the pre-poll results, that’s why Locket made a noise! So what …

However, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said after Madan Mitra’s demand, “The party does not support Madan Mitra’s statement. He was probably ill. The team has its own position. The team has informed that Madan Mitra’s statement is not approved by the party.

Read more: ‘I ask for help every day, but …’, Video message from Kiev hospital shot Indian!

Incidentally, Madan Mitra has ‘managed’ the vote in Kamarhati. Madan Mitra’s daughter-in-law Meghna Mitra has won the election for the first time. Meghna was standing on the grassroots ticket in Ward No. 18 of Kamarhati Municipality. At the end of the count, it is seen that he has won more than four and a half thousand votes. After Madan, this time he became another public representative in his family. But even then, the controversy surrounding Madan Mitra is not stopping at all.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 04, 2022, 18:59 IST

Tags: Madan Mitra, West Bengal Municipal Election Results 2022