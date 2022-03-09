Madan Mitra: Madan Mitra’s throat operation on Thursday, how serious is the problem of Trinamool leader?

#Kolkata: Kamarhati MLA and Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra has been admitted to hospital after falling ill again. He was admitted to SSKM Hospital with throat problem. It is learned that Madan Mitra will be operated on. He was also found to have a tumor in his throat. The tumor will be surgically removed from his throat. This has been known from the hospital sources.

It is learned that the medical board will hold a meeting on Wednesday at 11 am on Madan Mitra’s physical condition. Madan Mitra’s medical board includes nose-ear-throat specialists Arunav Sengupta and D Ghosh. Also on the board are Somnath Kundu of Chest Medicine, A Laha of Anesthesiology, Soumitra Ghosh of Medicine, Saroj Mandal of Cardiology, Shubhankar Chowdhury of Endocrinology and Debabrata Das of Anesthesiology. Madan Mitra will probably undergo surgery on his neck on Thursday.

Madan Mitra was admitted to SSKM Hospital after being arrested by the CBI in Narad-Kand last year. At that time, the doctors informed that Madan had a small tumor in his throat.

Recently, Madan Mitra has completed the campaign of continuous pre-election. As a result, the use of throat increased several times. Madan Mitra, who was admitted to SSKM Hospital on Tuesday, said that when he spoke, he was making a croaking noise in his throat. Before being admitted to SSKM’s Woodburn ward, Madan said, “Vocal cords have been a problem for a long time. But I kept it down. But now the problem has increased. So I am being admitted to the hospital by myself. It sounds like a crow when you talk. “



According to hospital sources, Madan Mitra had been suffering from throat problems since last year. The doctor also showed up. However, the doctors did not find the reason for the surgery at that time. However, in the current situation, surgery has become necessary. In this context, an eight-member medical board has been formed in SSKM for the surgery of the former minister. The Trinamool leader will probably have an operation on his throat on Thursday.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 09, 2022, 10:58 IST

Tags: Madan Mitra, SSKM Hospital