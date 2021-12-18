Madan Mitra Nachiketa Chakraborty launches New Theme song for KMC Election | Oh Lovely! Madan-Nachiketa big surprise in the polls! Publicly playing ‘Game Song’ … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Madan Mitra of Trinamool gave a big surprise in the last campaign in Kolkata pre-poll. Published the pre-poll theme song ‘Khelar Gaan’. Madan Mitra has teamed up with Nachiketa Chakraborty in this new music video. The pre-poll campaign (Kolkata Municipal Election 2021) ended at 5 pm today. Before that, a new theme song was released in Madan-Nachiketa duet.

‘Khela Hobe’. These two words are no longer confined to Bengal politics. It has spread all over India. The new music video has been made with the inspiration of that slogan. The word ‘will play’ has also been used in it. Madan Mitra has given voice in the video. And Nachiketa sang the song. Abhijit Pal in writing and thinking.

A few days ago, the MLA of Kamarhati opened his own YouTube channel. There he released ‘Khelaar Gaan’ on Friday. And the release ceremony is in front of Saren Purbhavan (Kolkata Municipal Election 2021). There were surprises too. The ‘Colorful Boy’ of Bengal politics came in front of Purbhaban in a palanquin. The theme song of the pre-vote (KMC Election 2021) was published with football in hand.

Madan Mitra is quite active on social media. He has a lot of fans. Madan Mitra has also made music videos before. That list includes ‘Oh Lovely’, ‘India Wana Har Betia’. The new song was originally made for the Kolkata Municipal Election 2021. Shooting has taken place in different places of Kolkata. Besides, some scenes of recording have also been kept in the video. There are moments when Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as Chief Minister.

According to sources, Nachiketa will sing not only this music video but also Madan Mitra’s biopic. It is still known that the pair is a biopic about Madan Mitra. Director Raja Chanda is making a movie. Rajarshi Dey is planning to make another movie. Shashwat Chattopadhyay will be seen in the role of Madan Mitra in Raja Chander’s film, it has also been heard in Tollywood sources.