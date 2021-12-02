December 2, 2021

Madan Mitra: ‘Oh, lovely’, Madan Mitra riding the bus with the public after getting the responsibility!

4 hours ago admin


Even after getting off the bus at Dharmatala Chattar, many pedestrians who use the bus service also told Madan Mitra about their problems. Go yourself to the government bus stand at Dharmatala Chattar. There, too, he spoke to commuters on the Howrah-Amta route. Madanbabu’s appeal to them, the government was the only bus service continued during the lockdown. At the rate at which fuel prices have risen, the government has run buses at a loss even though there are fewer passengers. He said the problem would still be solved. He even spoke of electric bus service as an alternative bus. He also promised to discuss about it.



