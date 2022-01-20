Madan Mitra on Facebook Live, Madan Mitra, Facebook Live – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Apart from being a Trinamool leader and MLA, Madan Mitra is very popular for his Facebook Live (Madan Mitra on Facebook Live). However, Madan Mitra has decided to stay away from social media for now. Many of his fans are naturally upset by this decision. The Trinamool MLA himself made this announcement on Thursday. As a result, he will not be seen on Facebook Live for the time being.

Madan Mitra has said that he will not go live on Facebook or Instagram till June 30 (Madan Mitra on Facebook Live). Madan Mitra informed about this live on social media. The MLA of Kamarhati said, ‘I have been instructed that if you use more Facebook, your face will be ruined. My Facebook, I do not see Madan Mitra. I will finish my Facebook by June 30. My team will promote any movement, event, event, party. I will follow the instructions of the team.

But why the sudden decision of Madan Mitra so popular on social media? “No charges have been filed against me,” he said. There was no problem on social media. However, instructions have come, Madan, you leave Facebook. Doing more social media will ruin your Facebook glamor. The Trinamool Congress is everything to me. People see my Facebook, Insta for the team. Madan doesn’t even look like an ally, he doesn’t even look like an MLA. They listen to me like millions of grassroots workers. Madan Mitra will no longer use Facebook or Instagram. However, if there is any program, movement, grassroots campaign, my digital team will promote it. Apart from this, one cannot be seen active on social media. I will follow the instructions of the team.

It has been a long-standing habit of the Kamarhati MLA to make Facebook live on various issues. Some days he was making multiple controversial comments live. Seeing that, the noise started in the political arena. Trinamool general secretary Perth Chatterjee came to the meeting to handle the situation. A few days ago, the disciplinary committee of the Trinamool Congress had warned on Facebook to be vocal about various issues of Madan. Madan Mitra said, ‘Perth Chatterjee called me. He said that this debate should end now. He said, how to maintain discipline, I will do the same. I am the guard of the team. ‘ Shortly afterwards, Netpara’s ‘Colorful Boy’ announced a break from social media on Thursday.

