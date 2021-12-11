Madan Mitra sings ‘Raw Almonds’, Watch Video – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Almond Uncle (Viral Badam Song) in Kolkata. Came to record a song. He recorded the famous song ‘Raw Nuts’. But within that he met ‘Colorful Boy’ Madan Mitra (Madan Mitra, MM LIVE). Bhuban Badyakar of Birbhum got a chance to talk to MLA and popular Trinamool leader Madan Mitra while standing in the crowded street for some time. The MLA also spoke with them. And at the end, at the request of everyone, when Bhuvan sang the song “Raw Almonds”, Madan Mitra himself joined him. Not only did he sing, but he also announced that he would pay 20,000 rupees from his salary to Bhuban Badyakar. So he can work in many big shops.

The entire interview was aired live on Madan Mitra’s Facebook page on Saturday afternoon. The crowd of spectators overflowed there. On the one hand, Madan Mitra, who has received overwhelming support from the audience, on the other hand, the world musician who has become an overnight star, the two are overwhelmed by the web crowd to see them in one frame. The video shows the two standing and talking for several moments. However, the crowd and the noise was so loud that it was not clear what they were talking about. In the end, however, it was clearly heard that Madan also sang almond song with Bhuban.

Bhuvan Badyakar’s life seems to have changed since it went viral on social media. People are now flocking to his obscure village in Birbhum. The crowd of YouTubers is increasing every day. However, the melody of regret has been heard in the face of the world for a few days. He has repeatedly complained that everyone is coming and going, but his financial problems are not diminishing. A little help is being given to him, but the YouTubers are making a lot more money by recording his songs. He is not getting his share.

The world still spends its days in financial difficulties. He sells nuts in villages with bare feet on a motorcycle. He sang a song to sell it. Hearing that tune, the two Bengalis practically trembled. Many people can’t even remember who has become so viral in the recent past. That’s why Bhubaneswar hopes that this time he will have less financial problems.