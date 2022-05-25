By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Bengal Film and Television Chamber of Commerce (BFTCC), recently honoured eminent actor Smt. Madhabi Mukherjee and renowned filmmaker Sri Gautam Ghosh with Hiralal Sen Lifetime Achievement Award and Debaki Kumar Bose Lifetime Achievement Award respectively.

BFTCC award ceremony was held at Lalit Great Eastern in the presence of Ranjit Mullick, Koel Mullick, Gargee Roy Chowdhury, Jaya Seal Ghosh, Debojyoti Mishra, Anik Dutta, Firdausul Hassan and M. A. Alamgir (Bangladesh). Along with Madhabi Mukherjee and Gautam Ghosh, BFTCC also acknowledged Sardar Surinder Singh with B. N. Sircar Lifetime Achievement Award, Senior Journalist Sri Nirmal Dhar with Kalish Mukherjee Lifetime Achievement Award and Janab Illias Kanchan from Bangladesh with Raj Rajjak Lifetime Achievement Award for their invaluable contribution in the respective fields.

This initiative of BFTCC does not only acknowledge the legends, but also inspires the future generations related to the entertainment industry of both India and Bangladesh, to deliver their best with perfection.