Madhyamgram to Sodepur Flyover: Sodpur to Madhyamgram flyover closed, common people in trouble

#Kolkata: The administration closed the flyover connecting Madhyamgram Sodpur Road. This airport will be closed till 12 midnight on August 1 due to health examination. As a result, car drivers from common people are facing extreme problems

All the common people or vehicles coming towards Madhyamgram or Barasat from Sodpur direction are said to be in dire straits. Nimai Ghosh, Mayor of Madhyamgram Municipality said that the flyover has been closed since Friday based on a notice received from the District Collector’s office on Thursday.

Nimai Ghosh also said that the bridge work has been done for some time and this health check is to monitor the progress of the work. He also said that PWD engineers will check the health of this bridge.

But it is not possible to say whether there are any other problems now as the work has started after seeing what other problems there are, he claimed. He said that keeping the bridge closed for the safety of the common people, it is being checked for health.

First published: July 29, 2022, 18:20 IST

Tags: Madhyamgram, Sodepur