Madhyamik 2022, CM Mamata Banerjee, Madhyamik 2022, Mamata Banerjee – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Outbreaks of coronavirus have decreased. As a result, Madhyamik (Madhyamik 2022) is being tested by hand this year. Today, this year’s secondary examination is starting on Monday, March 8, 2022. It will end on March 16. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Madhyamik 2022 | CM Mamata Banerjee) tweeted her best wishes to encourage secondary examinees in the state. In a tweet, Mamata Banerjee wrote, ‘Greetings to all the secondary candidates of 2022. This is the first big test of your life. Be confident, success will come ‘. (Madhyamik 2022 | CM Mamata Banerjee)

The Chief Minister further wrote, “I am appealing to everyone to cooperate so that such a big task can be completed smoothly.” All the best my favorite examinees. ‘ (Madhyamik 2022 | CM Mamata Banerjee) Although the secondary examination of 2020 could be done somehow, it was not possible in 2021. The whole country was defeated in the second wave of Kovid. This year’s examinees were also worried about the way the infection was increasing even at the beginning of 2022. But for now he is in control of the situation. The test is starting from Monday after removing all the thorns.

Best wishes to the Madhyamik Examinees, 2022. This is your first big exam in life. Remain confident, you are sure to achieve success. Appeal to all to cooperate in smooth conduct of the gigantic exercise. All the best, my dear students. – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) March 7, 2022

Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay, president of the Board of Secondary Education, met the journalists on Saturday. He said the test will start from 11:45 am on Monday. Candidates will have 15 minutes to read the question paper. Answer writing will start from 12 o’clock. The test will continue till 3 pm. He further said that this time there are 1435 main test centers. There are also 2,659 more sub-venues. A total of 4,154 centers will be tested this time.

This time the total number of candidates is 11 lakh 26 thousand 63 people. 5 lakh 59 students. The number of students is 6 lakh 26 thousand 604 people. The number of female examinees is much higher this time. The secondary examination of 2022 is starting from March 6. The test will continue till March 18. March 8 Bangla exam. March 6 English. March 9 Geography. March 11 History. March 12 Biology. March 14 numbers. March 15 Physics. March 16 is optional.

