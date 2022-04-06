Mahakaran Metro Station || The Heritage Gallery crammed with history at the initiative of Metro, do you know at which station?

#Kolkata: This time the Heritage Gallery at the metro station. The metro station is being decorated with the history of the freedom struggle. Mahakaran metro station is being decorated with history. The various histories of India’s freedom struggle will be highlighted in it. The whole station is being decorated with the heroic songs of Binoy-Badal-Dinesh. This station is 21 meters deep. 206 m long, 22 m wide three storey station. The Heritage Gallery is located on the second floor of the station.

On December 6, 1930, Dinesh Gupta, Binoy Basu and Badal Gupta entered the General Assembly. Colonel Simpson, a tyrannical white officer, was shot dead. Injured were Twainam Prentice and Nelson. Later, the British police surrounded Binoy-Badal-Dinesh. Eat Badal Gupta Potassium Cyanide. Binoy Basu and Dinesh Gupta shot themselves. Binoy Basu died at the hospital on 13 December. When Dinesh Gupta recovers, the trial begins. He is hanged. This epic is being displayed in the station gallery. Apart from this, there are many stories of multiple coins and heritage buildings throughout this station. Work began on the construction of this gallery at Mahakaran Station.

The first floor of this station will be used as a subway. Because Mahakaran Chattar or Hemant Basu Sarani is always a busy road. Once the subway is completed, road crossings will not be required. As a result, traffic congestion or suffering will be reduced a lot. The sidewalk opposite St. Andrews Church and the gate near the Power Tools building will be used as a subway. As a result, there is no need to cross Lalbazar road from Mahakaran. The second floor, however, is entirely a paid zone. There will be all arrangements related to station management starting from ticket counter. From there you can go to the platform. The island platform is going to be at this station.

In this case, both sides of the platform will be used for up and down. There are 4 escalators and 2 lifts in the station. Since it is a high security zone, there are 5 fire exits. According to a survey report by a central expert body like Rights, the station will carry around 30,000 passengers per hour. As a result, the work of building the station is going on by analyzing that information. The whole station will be decorated with different murals. It will contain the history of Mahakaran. There will be stories of Binoy Badal and Dinesh. In addition, stories of heritage buildings will be arranged throughout the station.

