Maheshtala: Tragic! New turn in the death of mother and two children in the fire in Maheshtala, who was arrested? You will be shocked to hear …

#Maheshtala: A new twist in the death of mother and two children in a fire in Maheshtala A forensic team came to the spot yesterday to collect samples and take them away after a fire broke out in a house in Krishnanagar Purbapara of Maheshtala and killed a mother and two children. This incident took a new turn after that. Police arrested the bride’s husband after the family members of the deceased alleged murder in Maheshtala police station. Police have filed cases under sections 498A and 302. The accused will be sent to Alipore court today. The name of the accused husband is Prabhas Mandal 6

The tragic death of a mother and her two children in a fire on Saturday. A fire broke out in a house in Akra Krishnanagar East Para of Ward No. 20 of Maheshtala Municipality of Maheshtala Police Station. It was about half past eleven at night. As soon as the fire started, the omnivorous fire spread in all the three rooms of that house. Police said a woman came out of a local house after seeing the blaze. He informed the people of the area. Neighbors first tried to extinguish the fire with water. When the fire brigade was informed, two engines of the fire brigade came to the spot and put out the fire. According to police, mother Soma Mandal (40), two children, Rahul Mandal (10) and Saheb Mandal (12) were burnt in the fire.

Police said three people were inside the house and could not get out after the fire broke out. Police from Maheshtala Police Station, Additional Superintendent of Diamond Harbor District Police Ork Bandyopadhyay and DSP Industrial Nirupam Ghosh came to the spot after receiving the news of the tragic incident. Police said the dead lived in a rented house. The house was locked from the inside. Firefighters rescued the body after breaking the wall. Read more- Hellish murder! Husband’s body is hanging, wife and three children are lying on the bed with throat cut The husband of the deceased has been detained for questioning. Maheshtala police are investigating how the fire started or started. The forensic team arrived at the scene, collected samples and took them away. The city dwellers are shocked at the new turn of events On behalf of the family members of the deceased bride, the murder of Maheshtala police station was alleged Accused Prabhas Mandal has been arrested Investigation is underway

