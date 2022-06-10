Mahira Khan returns to Indian television with Sadqay Tumhare

With its launch on DTH platforms Tata Play and Dish TV | D2H recently, Zindagi has enthralled viewers with their favourite actors and shows that have left an indelible mark in the lives of Indian audiences. Having bagged an astounding response to the cult television series Zindagi Gulzar Hai featuring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, Zindagi is set to excite viewers with the launch of Sadqay Tumhare on 9th June at 7 pm. The show is headlined by Mahira Khan who has ruled the hearts of Indian audiences with her performances in Zindagi’s Humsafar along with Sadqay Tumhare for which she won a Lux Style Award for Best TV actress and two Hum Awards. Following this she also went on to make a mark in Bollywood with her performance in Raees alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Sadqay Tumhare written by Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar and directed by Mohammed Ehteshamuddin is a love story set in the 1980s. A story based on experiences from the writer’s life, the show narrates the story of Khalil (Adnan Malik) and Shano (Mahira) who are engaged very early in their life but lose contact for 10 years. A village girl, Shano yearns to meet her fiancé Khalil who is settled in the big city. Initially, Khalil is hesitant about his feelings for Shano considering now that he has better prospects in the city but he eventually falls in love with her. An intriguing story of love and fate, Mahira doesn’t fail to impress with her performance.

Talking about her comeback on Indian screens Mahira Khan shares, “Sadqay Tumhare is a heartfelt, simple love story. Shano, is one of my favorite characters. She was other worldly, romantic and just pure love. It is a nostalgic moment to see the show, which is so close to my heart, return to television where it all started. I am excited to have this opportunity to connect with the Indian audience once again through Zindagi.”

In addition to Sadqay Tumhare, Zindagi’s line-up includes yet another popular show ‘Aunn Zara’ starring Maya Ali and Osman Khalid Butt. A show about a married couple spoilt by their respective families who are desperate to escape this attention. ‘Silvat’ a short-film directed by Tanuja Chandra featuring Kartik Aaryan and Meher Mistry. A story of forbidden love, the film is set in the by-lanes of Mumbai and showcases a blossoming friendship between its central characters Noor and Anwar who find it difficult to express their feelings for each other.

Speaking about the exciting line-up, Chief Creative Officer, Zee Special Projects, Ms. Shailja Kejriwal shares, “Delighting the audience through stories that are relatable, diverse and cut across borders and genres, we are happy to bring Mahira and the iconic show Sadqay Tumhare on Zindagi, closer to viewers in India.”

~ Tune in to 154 to watch it on Tata Play, and 117 on Dish TV and D2H~