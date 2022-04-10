main accused arrested from Tollygunge Charu market area today | Tantan Natak! The main accused of the murder of Mograhat was caught in Tollygunge! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The last defense is not. Alam knows the main accused arrested on the same day as the Mograhat twin murders. Jane Alam Mollah was arrested from Taliganj area on Sunday. It was initially reported that Magrahat Murder was accused of trying to flee to a foreign country. However, before that attempt was successful, the accused was caught by the police (Civic Volunteer Murder). Weapons were also recovered.

Alam Mollah has been out of the area since the murder. Then his search began in the area. Diamond Harbor District Police conducted an overnight search (Magrahat Murder). After tracking the location of the mobile tower, he was finally arrested on Sunday from the Charu Market police station area of ​​South Kolkata. Alam (Civic Volunteer Murder main Accused) will be taken to court on Sunday, police sources said.

Two people, including a Civic Volunteer Murder, were killed in Mograhat area yesterday. Janhe Alam is accused of shooting Harhim in the incident and cutting his throat. The incident took place in Sherpur area. It is known that this murder is due to business reasons. The villagers have been demanding the arrest of Jane Alam since Sunday morning after the twin murders. The whole Magrahat Murder was in full swing this morning after two murders! Additional police were deployed in the village.

It is learned that a few days ago, Malay Makhal (26) gave money to local businessman Jane Alam Molla to buy building materials. Malay owes 70,000 rupees to Jane Alam. Allegedly, even after a long time, the building materials did not match. Alam Mollah knows that he did not return the money even though he asked for it. Alam knows that he called Malay to return the money on that day. Malay was accompanied by his friend Varun Chakraborty, a civic volunteer. Alam Mollah knows how to put Varun and Malay in their own factory. It was initially reported that they were killed there.

Locals became suspicious when they saw Varun-Malay bikes parked in front of the factory. They know that when they asked Alam, he said that Varun and Malay were drinking inside the factory. But the locals did not believe Alam. As soon as they pushed the factory door, they saw that the soil was dripping with blood. It is alleged that the two were killed after being shot from a point blank range and then beaten with a sharp weapon. After that, the locals demanded Alam’s arrest. They started protesting by blocking the road. Accused Alam Mollah left the area after this incident.

On Sunday, after looking at the mobile tower, they searched the location and started searching for the accused. Six police vehicles led by SDPO Diamond Harbor Sub-Division chased him. While fleeing the area, police arrested Alam Mollah near Charu Market Police Station in Kolkata on Sunday morning. He was then handed over to Diamond Harbor District Police.

