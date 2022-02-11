Mainaguri train accident due to engine failure, shocking information in CRS report – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: News 18 Bangla news seal 7 The report of the Commission of Railway Safety also admitted that the Bikaner Guwahati Express Accident had crashed on January 13 at Domohani in Mainaguri due to engine failure. The CRS report further states that the engine has not been tested, even though it has traveled four times the prescribed distance. News 18 Bangla (Maynaguri Train Accident) reported that the engine was running without any test after the accident.

The Commission of Railway Safety was tasked with investigating the accident shortly after the Domohani train crash. The investigation report was submitted to the Railway Board on Thursday At the outset of the investigation report, it was claimed that the Wap Four engine, which was fitted on the Guwahati Express in Up Bikan, was to undergo a trip inspection every four and a half thousand kilometers. But even after crossing the path of 16 thousand kilometers, there was no test of that engine

The report further claims that the last test of the engine was on December 6, 2021 After that, even though it crossed 16,000 km in a month, no trip inspection of the engine was done as per the rules. The engine was finally derailed at Domohani on 13 January As a result, several bogies of the train derailed 6 out of 9 passengers died

The CRS report further claims that engine number 22375 is a miss link engine in the language of railways. This means that although the locomotive originally belonged to the Agra Cantonment Division, it was also used in other divisions of the railways in different parts of the country. And in doing so, it probably avoids the issue of timely engine testing

The report further claims that the Trip Inspection Engine is a very important test During the test, trained railway officers checked the undergarments at the bottom of the engine to determine if it was fit for movement. But the faulty engine 8 was running with the passenger train without that test at the specified time After the accident, it is seen that the traction motor under the engine is broken

The CRS report recommends that all engines undergo timely trip inspections to ensure passenger safety. The report also recommends ensuring that there is adequate infrastructure at the stations where the tests are conducted.

