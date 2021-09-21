MAKAUT Organizing a Webinar on Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), West Bengal is organizing a webinar on “Innovation and Entrepreneurship” on the 24th of September, 2021. Shri Naveen Jindal, the Chairman Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) will be among the eminent speakers.

The Honourable Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra and other eminent persons associated with MAKAUT, WB will be present.

Innovation is creating something new, the outcome of a new thinking. Entrepreneurship identifies the opportunities in great innovations, add value and keep the value improving over a period of time. Actually, entrepreneurship is the process of making the innovation to a business opportunity. Entrepreneurs need skills like planning, leading, managing, and decision making. They take risks, work hard and are committed to achieving success in their business.

Join the webinar and know about different aspects of innovation and entrepreneurship. It is an initiative of Industry Connect Programme and TBI.

Topic: ” Innovation and Entrepreneurship “.

Date: 24.09.2021, Time- 2:30 PM (IST)

