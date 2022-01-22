MAKAUT Selected as TIFAC Academic Partner for Providing Support to Medium-Small Industry

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB selected as prestigious TIFAC Academic Partner (TAP). The Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC), under the Department of Science & Technology of Government of India has chosen the University for providing support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). This is under TIFAC-MSME Program.

TIFAC has selected following four university/institutes as TJFAC Academic Partners under TIFAC-MSME Program:-



1. Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Nigdi , Pune





2. Indian Institute of Technology- BHU, Varanasi- 221 005





3. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal





4. Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Jeppiaar Nagar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The TIFAC has evolved a Scheme in which a Centres will be established in these institutions/organizations of academic eminence in the field of science, technology

and innovations across India. The objective is to provide technology information and intervention

support to the MSMEs under “Atma Nirbhar Bharat “. This Center will be known as

TAP and will provide technology mapping, requisite skilling/technology demonstration etc to nearby different MSME clusters.



This collaboration would be mutually beneficial to MAKAUT and industry with the following objectives:



a) Creation of a platform for establishing interaction between academia and MSME on a mutually win-win basis towards identifying the areas where there is technological gap.



b) Establishing a platform for the MSME cluster companies to access R&D

and technical support from the faculties and students of MAKAUT



c) Providing hands-on engagement and practical experience to the students

and faculty on existing technical challenges in the industry. This will help in nurturing

an innovation ecosystem that benefits both the industry as well as the technical institution.





Role and Responsibilities of MAKAUT



i) Reaching out to proximate technologically homogenous MSME clusters

ii) Assessing technology needs of such MSMEs, especially in context of local strengths and requirements with respect to becoming “Atma Nirbhar”

iii) Exposure of MSMEs to current technologies and global competitive manufacturing practices

iv) Requisite Skilling of people and capacity building

v) Hand holding & mentoring towards absorption and adoption of technology

vi) Organizing awareness programs and undertaking requisite capacity building

vii) Aligning its initiatives with those of Skill India and Make in India towards pursuing the larger pool of “Atma Nirbhar Bharat”



Deliverables: (Yearly in Ill stages)



Step I- Duration three months from the date of transfer of funds by TIFAC

a) Carrying out Orientation Program

b) Identification of three technologically homogeneous MSME clusters in the nearby areas/state for taking up technology mapping.

c) TAP to seek approval of TIFAC before taking up detailed technology mapping of the three clusters.



Step II – Duration of six months after receipt of TIFAC’s approval for taking up of three clusters.



a) Detailed technological mapping of the three clusters

b) Preparation of a requisite technology intervention plan in consultation with the Industry

c) Preparation of introduction of digital technologies in the cluster towards increasing efficiency

d) To explore the potential of introduction of e-marketing platform for the cluster

e) Presentation of the technology intervention plan. This will include identification of gaps in

requisite technologies, requisite skilling and plan for adoption. This will include cost estimates, in a validation workshop in presence of the representatives of the Industry Association and TIFAC scientists

f) Acceptance of the plan by TIFAC.



Step III– Duration three months



a) Submission of three cluster specific reports

b) Disseminating the recommendations of the report within the cluster

c) Accordingly prepare technology development proposals and submit to TIFAC .



Financial Support: TIFAC will provide a grant of Rs. 20 lakhs (inclusive of all) per annum to TAP Centre towards implementation of the program.

Ownership of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR)s generated



Ownership of the existing IPRs and of the IPRs generated out of the project, patent rights, licensing the know-how and the use of the know-how shall be decided between the TAP and the Industries concerned.



Project Monitoring



The TAP Advisory Committee (TAC) constituted by TIFAC will monitor the progress of the entire project.

Tenure of the Agreement



The agreement shall be effective for two years from the date of signing of the agreement. However, if any / some / all of the ongoing projects /activities undertaken by the TAP are not completed within the given duration, the Academic Partner shall be responsible for their successful completion.